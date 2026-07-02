SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT - Free Report) by 160.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,458 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 102,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.66% of The Hackett Group worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,642,287 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,868,000 after acquiring an additional 60,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 122.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,457 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 445,267 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 796,403 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 121,103 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 463,300 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company's stock.

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The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.23 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The Hackett Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The Hackett Group's payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut The Hackett Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hackett Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HCKT

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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