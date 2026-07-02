SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,185 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,662 shares of the company's stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company's stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 102.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,199 shares of the company's stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 107,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,820 shares of the company's stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Get VAC alerts: Sign Up

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently -31.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott Vacations Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott Vacations Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here