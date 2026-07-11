SG Americas Securities LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc $PRG

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG - Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the fintech holding company's stock after selling 29,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in PROG were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PROG by 23.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,363 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 62.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,405 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 259,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,611 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded PROG from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRG

PROG Stock Up 0.2%

PROG stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. PROG Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. PROG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $742.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PROG has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. PROG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.30%.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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