SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 64,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,821.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 481,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $38,005,000 after purchasing an additional 163,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,144,452.64. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,098,772.16. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,866 shares of company stock worth $6,435,733. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Further Reading

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