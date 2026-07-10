SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,791 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.5%

ACLS opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $193.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Christopher Tatnall sold 1,166 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $174,608.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,143.25. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 1,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.70, for a total transaction of $177,284.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,281.10. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,795 shares of company stock worth $5,344,383. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

See Also

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