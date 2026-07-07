SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,436 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,338 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Polaris were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Polaris by 6,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,463,750 shares of the company's stock worth $4,140,582,000 after buying an additional 64,428,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock worth $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company's stock worth $132,600,000 after buying an additional 528,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929,773 shares of the company's stock worth $122,058,000 after buying an additional 1,204,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,439,151 shares of the company's stock worth $91,030,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Polaris Price Performance

NYSE PII traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Polaris's payout ratio is -34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Polaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Polaris

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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