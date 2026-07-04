SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,243 Shares of Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,243 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Sezzle worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sezzle by 818.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sezzle by 2,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 205,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sezzle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,140 shares of the company's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,661 shares of the company's stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $183.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The business had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 3,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $374,114.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,529,638.04. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $4,259,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 416,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,153,063.25. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,352 shares of company stock worth $14,369,086. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEZL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital raised Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities set a $170.00 price target on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sezzle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

See Also

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