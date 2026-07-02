SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 96,663 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 96,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 155,421 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,696,314 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101,701 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 865,464 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,584 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,928 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 1,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $28,506.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 72,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,385.93. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 5,420 shares of company stock worth $95,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.90. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 308.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc NYSE: BXMT is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm's core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

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