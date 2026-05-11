SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,041 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SharkNinja worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,104 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 10.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,773,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,571,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company's stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price target on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SN

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of SharkNinja stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,844.28. This trade represents a 23.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.1%

SN opened at $111.51 on Monday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SharkNinja, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SharkNinja wasn't on the list.

While SharkNinja currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here