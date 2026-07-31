SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,643 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in SharkNinja were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in SharkNinja by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE SN opened at $163.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SN

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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