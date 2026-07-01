Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,890 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,363 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,336 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $431.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.85. The company has a market capitalization of $279.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $81,293,961.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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