Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,250 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the bank's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the bank's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 481 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHG shares. Weiss Ratings raised Shinhan Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group is a South Korea–based financial holding company headquartered in Seoul. Established in 2001 as a banking and financial services group, it brings together a range of financial subsidiaries operating under the Shinhan brand, including commercial banking, card services, life insurance, securities and asset management businesses. The group serves both retail and corporate clients and is one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Korea.

The company's principal activities span retail and corporate banking, credit card issuance and payment services, life insurance and related protection products, brokerage and investment banking, and asset and wealth management.

Further Reading

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