Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 3,785 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,668 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Invariant Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $332.29 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $359.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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