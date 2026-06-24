Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 396.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Athena Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 31.0% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in United Rentals by 16.4% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 41,551 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,229,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,045.81.

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United Rentals Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of URI stock opened at $1,064.69 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $966.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.59 and a twelve month high of $1,106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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