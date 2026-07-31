Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 61,408 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,150 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in Oracle were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 6,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 324.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,539 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 178.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 289,728 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $42,622,000 after acquiring an additional 185,765 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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