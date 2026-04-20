Silphium Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Silphium Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after buying an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $631.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $662.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $521.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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