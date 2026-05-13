Simcoe Capital LLC Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Oportun Financial Corporation $OPRT

Simcoe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 795,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. Oportun Financial makes up about 4.0% of Simcoe Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Simcoe Capital LLC owned about 1.80% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 70.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 700,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 288,815 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 892,449 shares of the company's stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 151,008 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPRT

Oportun Financial Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of OPRT opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $228.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.58 million. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oportun Financial

In other news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 19,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $94,839.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 225,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,772.80. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 54,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $266,065.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 439,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,128.20. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company's core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

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