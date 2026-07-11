Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 4,124 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,089,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,740,524. The firm's 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.40. The firm has a market cap of $303.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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