Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.28.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of IBM traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,633,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,529. The company has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.77 and a 200 day moving average of $266.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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