Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 15,155 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,766 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Simplicity Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,865 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $268.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.43 and a 200 day moving average of $231.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here