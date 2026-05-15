SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $776.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $818.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $875.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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