Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,789 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.92% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $37,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,416,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 803,217 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,170 shares of the company's stock worth $45,047,000 after buying an additional 762,079 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,234,000. Langdon Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,965,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 946,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $752,516.70. This trade represents a 14.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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