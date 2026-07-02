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SLB Limited $SLB Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
SLB logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its SLB stake by 12.5% in the first quarter, buying 27,234 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 245,070 shares worth about $12.6 million.
  • Institutional interest in SLB remains high, with large investors like Norges Bank, Bank of New York Mellon, Wellington Management, State Street, and Capital International Investors all boosting or adding to positions; institutions now own 81.99% of the stock.
  • Analysts remain generally upbeat on SLB, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17, even as some firms trimmed targets slightly. SLB also reported quarterly EPS of $0.52, beating estimates by a penny, and announced a $0.295 quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SLB.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,070 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in SLB were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,696,831 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $602,444,000 after buying an additional 6,149,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,635,566 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $638,473,000 after buying an additional 5,589,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SLB by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,898,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SLB by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,627,072 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $446,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SLB from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SLB from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's payout ratio is 51.53%.

SLB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Insider Activity at SLB

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SLB (NYSE:SLB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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