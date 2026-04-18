Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Acquires Shares of 13,022 Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,022 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after buying an additional 2,699,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,105,164 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $433,923,000 after buying an additional 2,277,792 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,575,430,000 after buying an additional 1,462,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,840. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Starbucks from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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