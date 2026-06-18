SM Energy Company $SM Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 2,802.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,788 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 342,566 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.31% of SM Energy worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,360 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,921,769 shares of the energy company's stock worth $147,876,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,624 shares of the energy company's stock worth $114,503,000 after buying an additional 375,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,147 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $50,897,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 198.9% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,429,518 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $60,665,000 after buying an additional 1,616,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company's stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE SM opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SM Energy Company has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.42. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. The trade was a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded SM Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.07.

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About SM Energy

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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