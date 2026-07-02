SMART Wealth LLC Purchases 1,869 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 229.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,192.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,053.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,025.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals.

Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile.

Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts.

Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region.

Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region. Negative Sentiment: There was also fresh concern over China patent risk, including a report that Hybio filed what was described as the first generic challenge to Lilly’s tirzepatide patents, raising the possibility of future competition or legal friction around a key blockbuster drug.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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