SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 8,537 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Oracle comprises 0.6% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Oracle by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,632 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,624,781 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $316,686,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong.

Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue.

The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Article Title

Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff.

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow.

Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Oracle warned that gross margins may step down as it ramps data-center buildout, adding to worries that strong AI growth may come with lower near-term profitability.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.03 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $529.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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