SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 3,795 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,795 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the period. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27,670.9% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 867,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $256,816,000 after buying an additional 863,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0%

IBM opened at $275.03 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.33.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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