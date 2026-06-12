SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Makes New $858,000 Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,237 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.26.

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Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Trading Down 2.4%

CRM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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