SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 7,589 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.49.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. AMD Stock Rises as BofA Lifts Price Target, Calls it ‘Top CPU Pick’

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Nvidia, AMD, Arm stocks rally as BofA sees $170B agentic AI opportunity

Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand.

Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock.

Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits across AI and semiconductor names, and one report said retail investors were cashing out of AMD and other chip stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO, adding short-term selling pressure. Retail Is Cashing Out Of Micron, AMD, AI Stocks Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of AMD opened at $488.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $546.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

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