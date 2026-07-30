Smith Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $345.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.30. The company has a market cap of $925.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large capital-return program supports the stock. JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations moved higher. Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Increase

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent gains were interrupted. Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. JPMorgan Snaps Six Straight Sessions of Gains

Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s caution is weighing on sentiment. The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Negative Sentiment: AI-financing risks are pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan and other major banks have funded the rapid AI infrastructure buildout, raising concerns about potential credit losses or weaker returns if AI-related valuations and investment plans falter. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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