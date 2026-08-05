Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN - Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,747 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 324,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Smith & Nephew SNATS worth $33,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 599,500 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 375,955 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 944,578 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $30,992,000 after buying an additional 219,348 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,311 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169,644 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $103,996,000 after buying an additional 384,926 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Down 5.2%

NYSE SNN opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $31.85 price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

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