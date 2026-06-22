Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires 3,235 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.4% of Smith Salley Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $310.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design.

Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth.

Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum.

Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact.

Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move.

Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move. Negative Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Article: Marvell's CFO Just Filed to Dump $65 Million of Stock

Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Negative Sentiment: A separate insider sale by Sandeep Bharathi was also disclosed, though it was tied to a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, making it less concerning on its own.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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