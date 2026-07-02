Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 17,748 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 333.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $117.01 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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