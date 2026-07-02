Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys New Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,478 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of UNP opened at $277.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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