Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $56,576.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,693,565.40. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,977 shares of company stock worth $4,921,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.7%

EW opened at $91.95 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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