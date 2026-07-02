Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,202 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,538 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in RTX were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.96 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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