Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 100,198 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,198 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $71.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Weiss Ratings downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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