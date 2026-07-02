Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 12,908 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.4%

LMT opened at $521.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company's 50 day moving average price is $521.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $613.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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