Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 60,570 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,630 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 60,570 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $175.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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