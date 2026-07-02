Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,937 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,577,000 after buying an additional 98,870 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,840,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,234 shares of the company's stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company's stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE SNOW opened at $260.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.53.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,250. This trade represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $7,460,594.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,356,781.16. The trade was a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,798,828 shares of company stock worth $415,351,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

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