Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 5,287.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,879 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 0.8% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $345,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Snowflake by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,490,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,350 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $87,502.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,856.60. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 10,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.10, for a total transaction of $2,837,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,978.50. This trade represents a 26.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,051,274 shares of company stock valued at $496,879,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $298.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $298.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Snowflake from $284.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.27.

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Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its valuation outlook substantially. The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Wells Fargo sees a massive number in Snowflake's future

The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake joined Cursor’s Benchmark Partners program alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Cursor Launches Benchmark Partners Program

alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake launched an AI-agent governance layer designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer

designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Snowflake’s deepening enterprise AI push and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Snowflake's Enterprise AI Push Deepens

and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: NTT DATA and Snowflake cautioned that identity controls alone will not secure enterprise AI agents. The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. NTT DATA AIVista and Snowflake

The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a counterpoint. Directors Benoit Dageville and Frank Slootman sold sizeable blocks of SNOW shares, including approximately $18.4 million and $2.8 million transactions. The sales were disclosed as planned transactions, but they may raise valuation and insider-confidence concerns after the stock’s sharp recovery. Snowflake Director Benoit Dageville Sells Stock

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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