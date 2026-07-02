Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,860 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,740 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,250. This represents a 91.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,798,828 shares of company stock valued at $415,351,838. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $260.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.53.

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Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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