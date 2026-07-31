Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,932 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Snowflake worth $73,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock worth $6,601,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,094 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,749,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,689 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,195,000 after buying an additional 249,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,091,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its valuation outlook substantially. The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Wells Fargo sees a massive number in Snowflake's future

The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake joined Cursor’s Benchmark Partners program alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Cursor Launches Benchmark Partners Program

alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake launched an AI-agent governance layer designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer

designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Snowflake’s deepening enterprise AI push and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Snowflake's Enterprise AI Push Deepens

and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: NTT DATA and Snowflake cautioned that identity controls alone will not secure enterprise AI agents. The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. NTT DATA AIVista and Snowflake

The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a counterpoint. Directors Benoit Dageville and Frank Slootman sold sizeable blocks of SNOW shares, including approximately $18.4 million and $2.8 million transactions. The sales were disclosed as planned transactions, but they may raise valuation and insider-confidence concerns after the stock’s sharp recovery. Snowflake Director Benoit Dageville Sells Stock

Snowflake Trading Up 5.4%

Snowflake stock opened at $298.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $298.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,250. This trade represents a 91.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,051,274 shares of company stock worth $496,879,031. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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