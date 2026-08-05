Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stock Holdings Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 255.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,932 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 95.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 205 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,250. The trade was a 91.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. This trade represents a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,081,260 shares of company stock valued at $505,874,831. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven rally and analyst support: Snowflake shares benefited from a broader risk-on move in AI and cloud stocks, alongside growing optimism about the company’s AI business. BTIG raised its price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. AI cloud stocks rise Analyst forecasts

Snowflake shares benefited from a broader risk-on move in AI and cloud stocks, alongside growing optimism about the company’s AI business. BTIG raised its price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Expanded marketplace ecosystem: Alteryx launched Alteryx One on the Snowflake Marketplace, offering governed, in-place analytics for business teams. The integration may support Snowflake’s data-cloud adoption and strengthen its position in enterprise AI and analytics. Alteryx One launches on Snowflake Marketplace

Alteryx launched Alteryx One on the Snowflake Marketplace, offering governed, in-place analytics for business teams. The integration may support Snowflake’s data-cloud adoption and strengthen its position in enterprise AI and analytics. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings event: Snowflake said it will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 financial results on September 2, giving investors a near-term catalyst to assess consumption growth, margins and AI monetization. Snowflake earnings announcement

Snowflake said it will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 financial results on September 2, giving investors a near-term catalyst to assess consumption growth, margins and AI monetization. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling: Cathie Wood’s funds sold approximately $5.5 million to $5.7 million of Snowflake shares after the stock’s recent surge. Separately, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 29,986 shares worth nearly $9 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While the sales do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, they could weigh on sentiment and highlight profit-taking at elevated prices. Cathie Wood Snowflake sale Snowflake executive stock sale filing

Cathie Wood’s funds sold approximately $5.5 million to $5.7 million of Snowflake shares after the stock’s recent surge. Separately, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 29,986 shares worth nearly $9 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While the sales do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, they could weigh on sentiment and highlight profit-taking at elevated prices. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Commentary remains bullish on Snowflake’s customer growth and AI push but warns that its premium valuation, margin pressure and intensifying competition leave limited room for execution disappointments. Snowflake premium valuation analysis

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $317.55 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $321.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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