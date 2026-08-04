SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,191 shares of the company's stock after selling 146,290 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.13% of SoFi Technologies worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,244.32. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 10.5%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 2.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains centered on SoFi’s record second-quarter performance: revenue reached approximately $1.22 billion, net income was about $157 million, loan originations hit a record $14.8 billion, and membership grew to 15.8 million. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted revenue guidance to $4.75 billion-$4.85 billion. SoFi Technologies gains as investors focus on raised 2026 outlook and another record quarter

Investor attention remains centered on SoFi’s record second-quarter performance: revenue reached approximately $1.22 billion, net income was about $157 million, loan originations hit a record $14.8 billion, and membership grew to 15.8 million. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted revenue guidance to $4.75 billion-$4.85 billion. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary argues that the market is placing too much emphasis on credit risk and not enough on SoFi’s expanding financial-services platform. Greater cross-selling, SoFi Plus adoption, and multiple products per member could increase customer lifetime value and support more recurring, fee-based revenue. SOFI Stock Got Hit With Price-Target Cuts After Q2 Earnings

Bullish commentary argues that the market is placing too much emphasis on credit risk and not enough on SoFi’s expanding financial-services platform. Greater cross-selling, SoFi Plus adoption, and multiple products per member could increase customer lifetime value and support more recurring, fee-based revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 474 investors added SOFI shares in the latest quarter, while 452 reduced holdings. Large purchases by UBS, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and other firms were offset by sizable reductions from Two Sigma and Susquehanna.

Institutional positioning was mixed: 474 investors added SOFI shares in the latest quarter, while 452 reduced holdings. Large purchases by UBS, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and other firms were offset by sizable reductions from Two Sigma and Susquehanna. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts have reduced their price targets following the earnings report. Mizuho cut its target to $22, while the broader analyst median cited is $21; brokerages overall maintain an average “Hold” rating. Mizuho Cuts SoFi Technologies Price Target to $22

Several analysts have reduced their price targets following the earnings report. Mizuho cut its target to $22, while the broader analyst median cited is $21; brokerages overall maintain an average “Hold” rating. Negative Sentiment: Despite rapid growth, skeptics question whether SoFi’s valuation adequately reflects credit risk, future interest-rate uncertainty, and the need to convert spending and expansion into durable cash generation. Insider activity has also included more sales than purchases during the past six months.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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