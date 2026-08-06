Sohu.com Inc. $SOHU Stock Position Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU - Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,372 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 80,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Sohu.com worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 75.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 369.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 180.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,383 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sohu.com Trading Down 0.4%

Sohu.com stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Sohu.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 35.19%.The business had revenue of $141.28 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sohu.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sohu.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOHU

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc NASDAQ: SOHU is a Beijing-based technology and media company that operates one of China's earliest and most comprehensive online portals. Established in 1996 by Charles Zhang, the company provides a diverse array of internet services including news, entertainment, video streaming and UGC (user-generated content) platforms. Over the years, Sohu.com has expanded its content offerings to cover topics such as finance, sports, automotive news and lifestyle, catering primarily to users across Mainland China.

In addition to its content portal, Sohu.com is active in the online advertising market, leveraging its high-traffic websites and mobile apps to deliver targeted ads for brand marketers.

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