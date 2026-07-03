SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO's holdings in Tesla were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Tesla by 183.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Tesla by 24.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 3,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Down 7.5%

Tesla stock opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Q2 deliveries beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing that the company’s automotive business is regaining momentum. Reuters: Tesla posts stronger-than-expected Q2 deliveries as Europe sales improve

Tesla’s Q2 deliveries beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing that the company’s automotive business is regaining momentum. Positive Sentiment: U.S. regulators closed a probe into Tesla’s braking issue, removing one overhang tied to safety concerns. Reuters: U.S. closes 2022 probe into 695,000 Tesla vehicles over unexpected braking

U.S. regulators closed a probe into Tesla’s braking issue, removing one overhang tied to safety concerns. Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched a six-seater long-wheelbase Model Y in the U.S. to support sales after the loss of a key tax credit, which could help broaden demand. Reuters: Tesla launches six-seater Model Y L in US to boost sales

Tesla launched a six-seater long-wheelbase Model Y in the U.S. to support sales after the loss of a key tax credit, which could help broaden demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split: some raised earnings estimates and price targets, but several maintained Hold/neutral views, citing valuation risk.

Analysts remain split: some raised earnings estimates and price targets, but several maintained Hold/neutral views, citing valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say the stock is selling off because investors are focused on margin and profitability concerns rather than the delivery beat, implying the market had already priced in strong numbers.

Multiple reports say the stock is selling off because investors are focused on margin and profitability concerns rather than the delivery beat, implying the market had already priced in strong numbers. Negative Sentiment: Safety headlines remain a drag, including a fatal Tesla Semi crash in Nevada and a Texas manslaughter charge tied to a Tesla using driver-assistance features, which could renew scrutiny of Tesla’s technology and brand.

Safety headlines remain a drag, including a fatal Tesla Semi crash in Nevada and a Texas manslaughter charge tied to a Tesla using driver-assistance features, which could renew scrutiny of Tesla’s technology and brand. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a bearish bet against Tesla, adding another headline that may be pressuring sentiment.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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