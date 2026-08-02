Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,782 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,464 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Sony were worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,789,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,062 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $39,998,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $47,989,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sony by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,205,000 after buying an additional 1,709,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 337.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,949,592 shares of the company's stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 1,504,035 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of SONY opened at $23.33 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sony from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Insider Activity at Sony

In other news, CEO Hiroki Totoki sold 225,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $4,729,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 173,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,715. This trade represents a 56.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravi Ahuja sold 36,826 shares of Sony stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $776,292.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,208.88. The trade was a 38.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 771,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,866,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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