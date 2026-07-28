Soroban Capital Partners LP Has $992.30 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,197 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,227 shares during the period. Transdigm Group comprises about 1.9% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 1.53% of Transdigm Group worth $992,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,814,142. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,288.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,263.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,268.76. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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